Sky Sports and BBC coverage changed for Round Five

SKY SPORTS and the BBC’s coverage of Super League Round Five will look a little different than what had originally been scheduled this weekend.

Warrington Wolves’ home fixture against Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon will now be shown live on BBC Two instead of the original billing of Hull KR’s visit to Catalans Dragons.

Both of those games take place on Saturday, March 21, with Warrington-Castleford kicking off at 3pm and Catalans-Hull KR starting at 5.30pm (UK time).

Originally, Hull KR’s visit to the Stade Gilbert Brutus had been one of the BBC’s Super League broadcast picks at the start of the season, but with the World Indoor Championships taking place in Poland, the late kick-off is no longer viable.

That means that Warrington-Castleford will take the BBC mantle on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 2.45pm and running until 5.15pm, when the World Indoor Championships are scheduled.

As such, Catalans-Hull KR will now be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ Red Button.