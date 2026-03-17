Alex Mellor feels Castleford Tigers are ‘on the edge’ of scoring a lot of points

CASTLEFORD TIGERS captain Alex Mellor feels his side are ‘on the edge’ of scoring a lot of points despite a difficult start to the 2026 season.

The Tigers have won just one league game this campaign – a 32-8 triumph over Huddersfield Giants – and were cast aside by St Helens in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round last weekend.

Mellor himself is sat on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg in Castleford’s away defeat against Toulouse Olympique.

And now the ex-Huddersfield and Leeds Rhinos back-rower has summed up the season so far, insisting the Tigers aren’t far away from clicking.

“I think it’s been a bit of an up and down start. We prepped really well in pre-season and we were in a really good spot,” Mellor said.

“Some performances have been really good and some have been really below par and we’ve spoken about trying to find a balance in that and being consistent.

“We have been trying to lead with our defence and get our defensive performances to a level where they are at a consistent place.

“Our attack has been pretty good so I feel like we are teetering on the edge of scoring a lot of points in a game.

“And if we can focus on holding teams to less than ten points then I believe those wins will start to come.”

So how has Mellor been rallying the troops whilst being injured?

“I’ve still been able to jump in on the edge meetings and guide where I can but it’s pretty frustrating when you’re injured.

“You’re not part of the squad as such and on game day it’s really frustrating to watch people run out and you’re not part of it.

“I’ve been trying to keep myself as fit as I can be so when I get out of this brace I can get back as quickly as possible.”