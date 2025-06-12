Sky Sports confirm ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for Super League Round 14-19 as two clubs miss out

SKY SPORTS’ exclusive broadcast picks have now been confirmed from Round 14 to 19 of Super League action.

Round 14 coverage kicks off on Friday night with Challenge Cup winners Hull KR returning home to Craven Park to do battle with Catalans Dragons.

The following evening (5.30pm), Warrington Wolves will be aiming to bounce back from their Wembley disappointment when they travel to AMT Headingley to face Brad Arthur’s in-form Leeds Rhinos.

Hull KR and Leeds feature again in the Round 15 exclusive picks, as the Robins travel to Castleford Tigers on Thursday June 19, and the Rhinos face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday June 20.

The exclusive picks in Round 16 revert to Friday and Saturday, with Leigh Leopards’ trip to Leeds on June 27, and Warrington hosting Hull FC on Saturday June 28 (5.30pm).

The first exclusive pick in July is the season’s third Battle of the Borough between Leigh and Wigan on Friday 4th, with the honours currently even at 1-1.

That’s followed by a mouthwatering Sunday afternoon match between Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos on July 5 (3pm kick-off), which seems sure to be another sell-out at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Round 18 sees another Thursday night exclusive pick between Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity at the MKM Stadium, followed by a double header at Headingley on Friday July 11 as Leeds Rhinos face St Helens in men’s and women’s fixtures.

Then in Round 19, Sky Sports have selected St Helens versus Leigh Leopards on Thursday July 17, followed by a Saturday night match from the south of France as Catalans host Hull KR on July 19.

However, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants will both miss out as ‘exclusive’ picks.

Sky Sports will continue to show all six fixtures from each round of the Super League, with the other four matches in each round available on SkySports+.

Sky Sports exclusive picks, Rounds 14-19:

Round 14

Friday June 13 – Hull KR v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Saturday June 14 – Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (530pm)

Round 15

Thursday June 19 – Castleford v Hull KR (8pm)

Friday June 20 – St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Round 16

Friday June 27 – Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Saturday June 28 – Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (530pm)

Round 17

Friday July 4 – Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Sunday July 6 – Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

Round 18

Thursday 10 July – Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Friday 11 July – Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm)

Round 19

Thursday 17 July – St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Saturday 19 July – Catalans Dragons v Hull KR (6pm UK)