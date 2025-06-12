Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary breaks silence on future

PENRITH PANTHERS star Nathan Cleary has rejected claims that he could make a move to rugby union in the near future.

The 27-year-old’s future has been a major talking point on both sides of the world in recent times, with the latest speculation insinuating that Cleary could swap codes altogether after previously being linked with a move to Super League.

But for Cleary, who is gearing up for Game Three of State of Origin with the New South Wales Blues, he is more than content about “squeezing” the most out of his rugby league career before even considering anything else.

“I think I’ve got enough challenges in front of me playing rugby league,” Cleary told the NewsWire.

“I feel like I want to squeeze the most out of my rugby league potential as I can.

“I’ve put so much into it and it’s been my passion for so long, so to then get to this stage where I feel like I’m probably playing my best footy and in the best position to play my best footy in the coming years, I don’t want to waste that.

“Going back to Penrith and the way we started the year, that’s a challenge in itself and I’ve found motivation in that. You can’t take winning for granted.”

Cleary also still has two years left on his current Penrith deal.