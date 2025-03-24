Sky Sports host Brian Carney hints at biggest consequential rugby league incident to happen in history

SKY SPORTS host Brian Carney has hinted at the biggest consequential rugby league incident to happen in the sport since the Northern Union broke away from the Rugby Football Union back in 1895.

In fact, Carney believes that an event so seismic is about to happen that it will make the switch to the summer game and the advent of Super League in 1996 look like “a teddy bear’s picnic” as the sport gears up for change.

The Irishman has quickly become one of Sky Sports’ most revered treasures for his anchor skills and willingness to ask the difficult questions.

And Saturday evening was no different as the Sky team previewed Leeds Rhinos’ clash against Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

At the crux of the preview was the change in direction of rugby league, with Nigel Wood being brought back as chairman of the RFL – albeit in the interim – in place of Simon Johnson whilst a number of other directors have also stood down from their positions at the governing body.

In recent weeks, Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont and St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus have both been outspoken about their support of Wood, who left the sport a number of years ago with a six-figure severance fee.

With opinions bitterly divided on Wood’s appointment and the general direction in which rugby league needs to be run, Carney used his platform to express his own view on what lies ahead for the sport – strap yourselves in!

“30 years ago next month, April 1995, was described as one of the most tumultuous months in Rugby League’s history. Mergers were mooted, (the league) went from winter to summer and we heralded the arrival of the Super League era,” Carney said.

“That will be a teddy bear’s picnic compared to what is coming in the game of Rugby League in the next weeks and months. If jaws were on the floor in the last two or three weeks, what is coming, down the line is going to knock that into a cocked hat.”