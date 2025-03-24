Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet calls out ‘individual agendas’ in framing the future of rugby league

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has called out “individual agendas” in the framing of the future of rugby league, and believes the sport needs a united voice to get behind.

Despite hitting Round Five in Super League 2025, most of the talk has been about the structure of the sport, with Nigel Wood returning to rugby league’s governing body as interim chair.

That move has divided opinion, with Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont being one of those most vociferous in his support of Wood, along with St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus and Leeds Rhinos mogul Gary Hetherington.

Ahead of Wigan’s Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening, Peet was asked for his opinion on the events that have unfolded and are unfolding in the sport.

“I don’t think this generation of players will be thinking about it right now but you’ve got to be concerned about Jack Farrimond and the future of the game.

“I think that is where we need to place our focus. Too much time is being spent about individual agendas at each club.

“I think we’re very good as a sport at coming together when people are in a bad time or for charities but I think we should come together and sort out our sport.”

Peet then called for a vision that everyone can get behind – and one that is rooted in working-class ethics.

“We should commit and imagine if it disappears, what would we do now that we’ve got this chance (to save it)?

“We’ve got so much intelligence and experience in all the board rooms. Just get in a room for two days and come out with a vision that is rooted in working-class ethics but is ambitious and we’ll all get behind it and do as we’re told.”