Sky Sports presenter attacks RFL over handling of Salford Red Devils issue

SKY SPORTS presenter Brian Carney has attacked the RFL over their handling of the Salford Red Devils issue.

Reports emerged on Friday night that it was the governing body that had given the Red Devils an advance of their central distribution funding to the tune of £130,000 in order to ensure their fixture against Castleford Tigers on Friday night went ahead.

When approached for comment, the RFL simply replied “no comment” to the reports with Castleford owner Martin Jepson previously speaking out about the issue to The Yorkshire Post.

From those reports, Carney spoke out against the governing body live on Sky Sports ahead of the Tigers’ fixture against Salford.

He said: “There’s been, in my opinion, a distinct lack of communication from the leadership of this game. I haven’t heard from any significant figure to explain to people what exactly is going on.

“So when the salary cap restrictions are re-imposed and dispensations are then offered to cover for suspended players, everybody else, including Martin Jepson for example, the Castleford Tigers joint-owner, is going: ‘what’s going on here?’

“I’m doing my best to try and follow this situation and I am really struggling. They’re delivered in silence. You cannot find me an interview, a significant interview, with a figure of note that has got a leadership role in this game.

“Has Tony Sutton (RFL CEO) spoken to anybody publicly? Has he addressed this issue with the fans that follow the game of not just Castleford and Salford but all the other clubs?

“There’s silence. That’s when leaders stand up. Anyone can do it in the good times.”