Featherstone Rovers chief executive responds to Greg Eden claims

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chief executive Martin Vickers has responded to Greg Eden’s claims that he is owed money by the Championship club.

Eden posted on X late last week: “Hi martin, can’t seem to get hold of you for love nor money 😑 especially money. When will I be paid the terms we agreed? Just let me know mate, a txt or phone call would be nice.”

The former Castleford Tigers and Hull KR star left the club before the start of the 2025 season for new Championship side Hunslet.

When approached by League Express about Eden’s claims, Vickers said: “Unfortunately we can’t comment as Greg’s compromise agreement with the Club is bound by a confidentiality agreement which we respect.”

Eden joined Featherstone from Halifax Panthers during the 2024 Championship season. The 34-year-old moved initially to Fax from full-time Castleford Tigers in the 2023/24 off-season, where he spent seven years, scoring 112 tries in 122 appearances.

He went on to make six appearances for the Panthers, scoring three tries but his time at The Shay ended with Eden going on to register nine appearances for Rovers during his short stint at the club.

Eden began his career with boyhood club Castleford, debuting in 2011 but he made just three first-team appearances before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2012.

The winger/fullback made 27 appearances before moving on to Hull KR where he registered a further 39.

A spell with NRL side Brisbane Broncos followed, but Eden returned to Castleford for 2017 – and made his name as one of the best wingers in Super League under Daryl Powell.