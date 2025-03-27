Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin calls for a “clamp down” on “dodgy boxes” and “dodgy firesticks”

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has called for a “clamp down” on “dodgy boxes” and “dodgy firesticks” in a bid to stop the ‘cannibalisation’ of TV rights deals.

Wilkin is well known for his outspoken opinions and on the latest instalment of Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, Wilkin and Jenna Brooks were joined by St Helens owner and chairman Eamonn McManus.

A feature on that podcast is where Wilkin, Brooks and their guest talk about which items they would leave ‘on the bench’ – get rid of in rugby league.

This week, Wilkin put across his view that cost-cutting innovations such as “dodgy boxes” and “dodgy firesticks” need to be left ‘on the bench’ so as not to ruin live sport on TV.

“I’m putting dodgy boxes, dodgy firesticks on the bench,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“It’s these devices that people use to stream TV free of charge but it’s cannibalising TV rights deals, it’s reducing the impact of TV rights deals and it’s sabotaging live sport.

“For people who do that, I understand people are under cost pressures at home and I understand household incomes have never been stretched so far.

“But if you love live sport, support it properly, don’t get a dodgy box otherwise live sport on TV would lose all its visibility.

“Find a way to clamp down on them.”