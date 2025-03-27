League Express Podcast 82 Martyn Sadler 27/03/2025 We look ahead to the forthcoming Ashes series and we pay tribute to milestone men Ryan Hall and Leroy Cudjoe. We discuss the Hull FC revival under John Cartwright, Hull KR’s perfect start to the season and what we have learnt five weeks into the Super League season. We pay tribute to Halifax Panthers coach Kyle Eastmond, whose side sits undefeated at the top of the Championship, and we acknowledge Midlands Hurricanes, who are sitting on top of League 1. We discuss the latest with the RFL’s board of directors, Daly Cherry-Evans announcing his departure from the Manly Sea-Eagles and Brandon Smith signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
