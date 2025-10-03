Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin hits out at “shambles” aspect of Super League in 2025

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has hit out at the ruck in Super League this season, labelling it “a shambles”.

Much has been made of cleaning up the ruck in recent years as well as trying to speed up the game, but Wilkin feels that the game has gone backwards in that respect.

In previous weeks, Wilkin took to the Sky Sports microphone to explain his disdain at the return of the ‘wrestle’.

Wilkin said: “I think the ruck has been a shambles, it’s become a joke.

“It’s been allowed to become a wrestle again and it is now at a snail’s pace.

“As a sport, we want to encourage expansive, exciting play but we have three or four numbers in a tackle and everything is really slow.

“I want to see that change. We have the Ashes at the end of the year and the NRL is used to having one or two players in the tackle instead of three or four.

“I want us to speed our game up.”