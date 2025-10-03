Super League club ‘interested’ in Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica

SUPER LEAGUE side St Helens are reportedly ‘interested’ in Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has reported that the forward, who will play for the Storm in this year’s NRL Grand Final over the weekend, faces a pay cut of $260,000 in order to remain with the Victoria club.

Kamikamica is off contract at the end of the 2025 NRL campaign, with his current deal standing at $400,000.

Though Melbourne have an option in their favour for 2026, they can only afford a minimum wage offer of $140,000 due to pressures on the salary cap.

And whilst a move to South Sydney Rabbitohs collapsed at the last minute and despite Saints looking at the Fijian prop, Kamikamica’s preference is to stay at the Storm.

Tui would love to finish his career at Melbourne but they have salary-cap pressures,” said his manager Jeff Jurotte.

“He has had an offer from the Storm and he has interest from St Helens, but his preference is to stay in Australia.

“He was close to going to Souths with Wayne but unfortunately the deal fell through.

“I had some talks with the Broncos but that didn’t work out either.

“Tui is still in brilliant shape, if you look at him with his shirt off, he has one of the best physiques in the NRL.

“He has a young family and he’s got commitments here, so ideally Tui can stay in the NRL.”