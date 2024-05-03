Sky Sports reporter claims “an approach has been made” by Hull FC for another rival Super League coach after Paul Rowley rejection

SKY SPORTS reporter Brian Carney has claimed that “an approach has been made” by Hull FC for Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam.

The rumour mill has been swirling in recent weeks following the departure of Tony Smith with Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley rejecting a move to the MKM Stadium.

As things stand, Simon Grix is currently in interim charge of the Black and Whites but he is not expected to take the reins on a permanent basis as new director of rugby Richie Myler looks to make a big impact at his new club.

Already through the doors at Hull have been Tom Briscoe and Ed Chamberlain whilst John Asiata has made the move from the Leigh Leopards for 2025 on a three-year deal.

Asiata, captain of the Leopards, will reportedly be on a marquee contract at the MKM Stadium but is Asiata going to be the only Leigh man making the move from Lancashire to East Yorkshire?

Carney, live on Sky Sports as Warrington Wolves took on Hull FC on Friday night, claimed that Hull had approached Adrian Lam about taking the vacant position of head coach.

The former Ireland international said: “I believe an approach has been made.”

Lam is, of course, out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

