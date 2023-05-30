Son of former St Helens, Huddersfield and Castleford star set to take Super League by storm with Wigan Warriors

RUGBY LEAGUE often runs in the family.

In recent years, the likes of Kevin Sinfield, Leon Pryce and Jim Gannon have all seen their sons make their way into Super League sides.

For former St Helens, Huddersfield and Castleford prop Keith Mason, he is hoping to see his teenage son Lukas do exactly that for the Wigan Warriors.

“I’m now back in rugby league with my son at Wigan Warriors and he has just been selected to play for Lancashire in the Academy Origin series which I am very proud of,” Mason told League Express.

“He is a big talent is Lukas, he is 6’2, in tremendous shape with a great attitude. He is in a great setup at Wigan under Shane Eccles and John Duffy.

“That team will probably go unbeaten next year and he has gone from strength to strength. He came over and lived with me for a couple of years where he played for Siddal and won a few trophies.

“He surprises me sometimes! The fact he is playing for the under-19s and academy shows the level he is at. He can play anywhere in the pack, but he is playing second-row at present and can play loose forward and prop too.”

Mason revealed that he has given his son all kinds of advice over the years.

“He’s only still a kid, obviously I’m his dad and he will ring for advice. I have been a mentor to him since he was a little boy and that’s only going to help him in the game and it definitely does.

“I always said to him, to achieve in this game you need to be the hardest worker as you will put yourself in the best position the fitter you are and he has taken my advice on.

“He is a machine, he is super fit with great skills and doesn’t have bad things in his game. He reminds me of a young Denis Betts out on the rugby field.”

Mason also went on to describe Lukas’ involvement in rugby league as giving him back the love for the game that had been missing for some time.

“It’s nice to be able to go support him, when I retired from rugby league I wanted to give it the cold shoulder as I had done it for so long but now I am a fan again.”