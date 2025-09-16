Sons of former Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants stars sign for Wigan Warriors

HARVEY BRISCOE and Leo Robinson will be hoping to follow in their fathers’ footsteps after signing for Wigan Warriors.

Both Briscoe and Robinson will form part of Wigan’s new scholarship and academy sides moving forward, and their names are synonymous with rugby league.

Harvey is, of course, the son of ex-Hull KR and Hull FC fullback Shaun Briscoe who began his career with the Warriors in 2002.

Shaun went on to make 29 appearances for Wigan, scoring 11 tries before endearing himself to both the Red and Black sides of the Hull city.

Leo, meanwhile, is the son of current Huddersfield boss Luke Robinson who began his career with the Warriors.

During his time with the Warriors, Luke scored 13 tries and kicked nine goals in 47 appearances between 2002 and 2004, featuring in the 2003 Super League Grand Final defeat to Bradford Bulls.