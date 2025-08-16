South Sydney Rabbitohs grind out win over Parramatta Eels

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 20 PARRAMATTA EELS 16

TOM SMITH, Allianz Stadium, Saturday

TALLIS DUNCAN’S second-half double and Jye Gray’s desperate defence willed South Sydney to a gritty win over Parramatta.

Filling in at centre for Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, who failed a head-injury assessment in the first half, Duncan crossed twice in 12 minutes to help the Rabbitohs overturn a half-time deficit.

Eels rookie Isaiah Iongi scored on a strong return from a hand injury, while Souths stand-off Cody Walker came back from a hamstring complaint to lift the Bunnies in Latrell Mitchell’s absence (back).

All eyes were on prolific winger Alex Johnston’s pursuit of Ken Irvine’s try-scoring record, now just three away — but this attritional clash between two clubs labouring through tough seasons wasn’t conducive to wide men hitting the scoreboard.

Zac Lomax’s boot notched the opening points, before Gray’s quick hands put Tyrone Munro into the right corner.

Kelma Tuilagi’s brilliant offload handed Iongi four points, then Lomax’s first try gave Parra a healthy buffer.

Peter Mamouzelos dived over from dummy-half to keep Souths in it at the break, before Gray’s stunning try-saver on Iongi did the same after the restart.

Duncan then barged over twice to put the Bunnies on top, although Lomax’s second set up a thrilling finish.

With the Eels pressing for a winner, Gray reeled in Iongi again to ensure the Rabbitohs walked away with their second straight win.

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 4 Isaiah Tass, 5 Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, 18 Tyrone Munro, 6 Ashton Ward, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Siliva Havili, 9 Peter Mamouzelos, 10 Sean Keppie, 11 Jacob Host, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Jai Arrow. Subs (all used): 15 Liam Le Blanc, 16 Brandon Smith, 17 Thomas Fletcher, 22 Cody Walker

Tries: Munro (17), Mamouzelos (36), Duncan (54, 66); Goals: Ward 1/2, Humphreys 1/1, Bentley-Hape 0/1

EELS: 1 Joash Papalii, 2 Zac Lomax, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Dylan Brown, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 21 Isaiah Iongi, 7 Mitch Moses, 8 J’maine Hopgood, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 12 Jack Williams, 17 Kelma Tuilagi, 13 Luca Moretti. Subs (all used): 11 Charlie Guymer, 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Dylan Walker, 16 Matt Doorey

Tries: Iongi (25), Lomax (31, 72); Goals: Lomax 2/3, Moses 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 4-2, 4-8, 4-12, 10-12; 14-12, 20-12, 20-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Jye Gray; Eels: Zac Lomax

Penalty count: 4-9; Half-time: 10-12; Referee: Gerard Sutton