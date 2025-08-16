Willie Peters reveals key to huge Hull KR victory – but says ‘job is not done’

HULL KR coach Willie Peters paid tribute to his side’s defence as they kept Wigan to one try in an important victory.

​Both teams crossed once apiece, but it was the boot of Rhyse Martin that was the difference as he converted a try and kicked two penalties to secure a 10-6 win.

​The Robins were the better team, but Wigan ended the game strong with a try in the final ten minutes to set up a tense finish, and Peters was proud of how his side managed to remain focused.

​“It was a great win,” said Peters. “I was really pleased with our defence. That’s what set the platform.

“Obviously, they score that try at the end and they were coming home but I thought overall we looked quite comfortable defensively.

​“They worked extremely hard for each other tonight. There were committed to each other and that is what is needed against a team like Wigan.

​“You know they are going to come at you at some stage. It was really important that we maintained as much control of the game as we could.

​“It wasn’t the be-all and end-all if we won or lost, but we were looking for a performance and I think we got that.

​“Let’s be real, they were missing some key players and so were we. They were missing key players in attack, so as the season goes on they will ask a few more questions with their attack.

​“It was important to play what was in front of us tonight and perform the way we did.”

​Hull KR moved six points clear of Wigan at the top of the table and moved a step closer to clinching the League Leaders’ Shield, but Peters is refusing to get complacent.

​“The job is not done,” added Peters. “We have got to worry about next week. We have got a really tough or challenging run. We have got Leeds next week who are one of the form teams.

​“It will be another opportunity to improve.”