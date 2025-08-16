Willie Peters reveals key to huge Hull KR victory – but says ‘job is not done’

HULL KR coach Willie Peters paid tribute to his side’s defence as they kept Wigan to one try in an important victory.
Both teams crossed once apiece, but it was the boot of Rhyse Martin that was the difference as he converted a try and kicked two penalties to secure a 10-6 win.
The Robins were the better team, but Wigan ended the game strong with a try in the final ten minutes to set up a tense finish, and Peters was proud of how his side managed to remain focused.
“It was a great win,” said Peters. “I was really pleased with our defence. That’s what set the platform.
“Obviously, they score that try at the end and they were coming home but I thought overall we looked quite comfortable defensively.
“They worked extremely hard for each other tonight. There were committed to each other and that is what is needed against a team like Wigan.
“You know they are going to come at you at some stage. It was really important that we maintained as much control of the game as we could.
“It wasn’t the be-all and end-all if we won or lost, but we were looking for a performance and I think we got that.
“Let’s be real, they were missing some key players and so were we. They were missing key players in attack, so as the season goes on they will ask a few more questions with their attack.
“It was important to play what was in front of us tonight and perform the way we did.”
Hull KR moved six points clear of Wigan at the top of the table and moved a step closer to clinching the League Leaders’ Shield, but Peters is refusing to get complacent.
“The job is not done,” added Peters. “We have got to worry about next week. We have got a really tough or challenging run. We have got Leeds next week who are one of the form teams.
“It will be another opportunity to improve.”