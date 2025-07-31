South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker weighing up offers from at least two Super League clubs

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS hooker Siliva Havili is weighing up a move to Super League, with at least two clubs set to be interested in signing the 32-year-old.

Havili is out of contract at the end of the 2025 NRL campaign and looks likely to leave the Rabbitohs, with Brandon Smith and Bronson Garlick having recently signed with the club, according to AAP.

Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels are also said to be interested in the hooker, as Super League clubs make their move.

With the increased overseas quota spaces from seven to ten, it gives Super League clubs more scope to bring in a different calibre of player – and Havili is certainly attracting attention.

“That’s definitely an option (to go to England). I’ve got options to play here too,” Havili told the AAP. “I still think I’ve got a lot of footy in me.

“I’m just happy to explore my options. I’ve got a young family to look after. I’m open to every option and everything out there.”

Havili said that coaching was also an option.

“I do understand where I’m at with my career and what I can give,” Havili said.

“I also want to get into a bit of coaching too. So that’s something I’m looking forward to in that pathway within the Pacific Island.”