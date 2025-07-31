Huddersfield Giants chief explains reasoning behind supporting 14-team Super League and gives Shay Stadium latest

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ managing director Richard Thewlis has explained the club’s decision to support a 14-team Super League for 2026 and beyond.

Earlier this week, it was decided in a meeting at Headingley that Super League would increase from 12 teams to 14 – with the top 12 being decided by IMG gradings and the remaining two by an independent panel.

For Thewlis, going against the recommendations set out prior to the vote would have been wrong.

That being said, the Huddersfield chief does want more clarity in the upcoming weeks and months.

Thewlis said: “It’s beneficial to the competition firstly, you hope that representatives who attend on behalf of their clubs vote in the best interests of the game and that’s what we did in essence.

“The group tasked with the presentation on the day made their recommendation after weeks of research and deliberations with all stakeholders and it was one which the vast majority agreed with and thus it went through.

“There would to me seem little point in having asked as clubs for changes in the game to then go against the recommendations.

“There does remain detail to work through which I’m confident will be done in timely fashion and will put more meat on the bones of what I believe to be the starting point of a very bright future for the game and in some respects a new era.

“We look forward to supporting the new vision and pushing the game forwards.”

However, the Giants have yet to announce their home for the 2026 Super League season, with a potential temporary move to The Shay being mooted.

The West Yorkshire club has been trying to speed up plans to move into a new stadium in the near future, but with plans still up in the air, Thewlis has revealed that no decision has been made.

“Work does go on behind closed doors on a daily basis and for now that’s where it stays.

“No decisions have yet been made and those involved at the sharp end realise the complexities and the wish for clarity but there are still things yet to be determined.

“Once we do have an update, the club will announce it across our website and social media channels and of course we’ve strengthened our hand to coin a phrase by bring Ralph Rimmer on board for a period to help.”