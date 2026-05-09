South Sydney Rabbitohs make light work of Cronulla Sharks

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 36 CRONULLA SHARKS 12

CALLUM WALKER, Accor Stadium, Sydney, Saturday

ALEX JOHNSTON continued his fine try-scoring form with another hat-trick as South Sydney battered Cronulla.

Having already broken Ken Irvine’s NRL record, Johnston appears determined to add more with another flawless performance taking him to 221 tries for his career.

The Rabbitohs led 18-0 at half-time and never looked like relinquishing their lead with Latrell Siegwalt enjoying a stellar debut, racking up 12 points and impressing in general play.

And it was Siegwalt’s penalty on seven minutes that sent the hosts on their way before Souths finally registered their first four-pointer with the half-hour in sight when Johnston notched his first.

Euan Aitken registered the Rabbitohs’ second moments later as Johnston notched his second just before half-time.

18-0 up and Wayne Bennett’s men were in firm control, Johnston delivering this third shortly after the break.

A period of parity ensued as Cronulla tried desperately to clamber their way back into proceedings, but Cameron Murray’s effort 12 minutes from time made sure of victory.

The Sharks did manage to add some respectability to the scoreline with late KL Iro and Mawene Hiroti tries, but Campbell Graham put the icing on the cake on the hooter.

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 4 Campbell Graham, 23 Latrell Siegwalt, 5 Edward Kosi, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Ashton Ward, 8 Keaon Koloamatangi, 9 Bronson Garlick, 10 Sean Keppie, 11 Euan Aitken, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Cameron Murray (C). Subs: 14 Matt Dufty, 15 Lachlan Hubner, 17 Tevita Tatola, 18 Peter Mamouzelos, 19 Adam Elliott (not used), 21 Moala Graham-Taufa (not used)

Tries: Johnston (26, 35, 46), Aitken (32), Murray (68), Graham (80); Goals: Siegwalt 6/8

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Mawene Hiroti, 3 Siosifa Talakai, 4 KL Iro, 5 Samuel Stonestreet, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey (C), 10 Toby Rudolf, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Cameron McInnes. Subs: 14 Jesse Colquhoun, 15 Billy Burns, 16 Oregon Kaufusi, 17 Tom Hazelton, 18 Hohepa Puru (not used), 20 Riley Jones (not used)

Tries: Iro (73), Hiroti (75); Goals: Hynes 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 14-0, 18-0; 24-0, 30-0, 30-6, 30-12, 36-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Alex Johnston; Sharks: Addin Fonua-Blake

Penalty count: 8-3; Half-time: 18-0; Referee: Drew Oultram; Attendance: 16,714