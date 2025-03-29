South Wales Jets state League One ambition amid rapid growth

AMBITIOUS outfit South Wales Jets, who were formed only two years ago and have facilitated the launch of West Wales Jets, head into Saturday’s pre-season friendly against London’s Wests Warriors, which will be played at Wasps FC, Acton (2.00), buoyed by the fact that some 500 players have been registered by Jets’ sides at all age levels.

Wales RL media manager Ian Golden writes: “Owner and chairman Liam Price is delighted at how the expansion plans are progressing in South Wales.

“South Wales Jets, playing out of Penallta RFC, introduced juniors in 2024 and have already taken home two trophies as a club.

“Now, playing in the Ammanford area, west of Swansea, are the West Wales Jets. Following an initial meeting in early March, more than 150 players have signed up with Wales Rugby League to play in the 2025 season, with the number increasing daily.

“Therefore, following a meeting between the clubs last Wednesday, it has been confirmed that West Wales Jets will field sides at men’s, Under 16, 14, twelve, eleven, ten, nine and eight levels.

“This will complement the existing South Wales Jets who will field sides at men’s, Under 18, 14, 13, twelve, eleven, ten, nine and eight levels, plus a girls’ Under 14 side where 40 have signed up to play.

“That’s a total of 18 sides who will potentially wear the Jets branded shirts during the summer months.”

The Jets ‘brand’ have membership, within the end of the decade, of Betfred League One in their sights and Price says: “I’m absolutely delighted with what we as a brand have achieved in such a short space of time.

“Our new club in West Wales will be a separate entity to the existing club, in Ystrad Mynach, with different coaches, players and managers, but they will be part of the Jets family as we aim to grow Rugby League in South Wales.

“It is essential that we have a men’s side in the Rugby Football League as soon as we can, as we can already see the implications of this not being the case at international level.”

He continues: “At junior level, WRL is doing a great job with the Under 18s and Under 16s internationally and I know many young Welsh players are playing professionally in the north of England because of their hard work.

“One of our stars from last year, Henry Parker, has recently made his debut for Leigh Leopards in their Reserve side for example.

“However the reality is that to get even more players through, we’ll need a semi-professional side down here to continue to develop players locally.

“We have the Super League experience in the coaching staff I’ve recruited in Ben Flower and Lloyd White, and they are both all too eager to get Wales back into the top levels of the international men’s game.”

While around 500 players will be taking to the field in Jets colours this year, Price has plans for expansion again in 2026, insisting: “We want to go further east somewhere. We have links with clubs in Monmouth and Abergavenny and an East Wales Jets isn’t out of the question.

“We also want to help expand the female game, hopefully starting this year. We are already holding girls’ Under 14s sessions and have one fixture tentatively planned.

“Hopefully we’ll have at least three or four games this season and it’ll grow for 2026. And a wheelchair side connected to West Wales Jets isn’t out of the question.

“I love Rugby League and am passionate about Wales. All we at the Jets want to do is see Wales Rugby League succeed at every level, which I know is also the case at every other club. Together we can do this.”