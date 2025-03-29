Salford Red Devils sign St Helens player on season loan

SALFORD RED DEVILS have strengthened their beleaguered squad with the addition of Jonny Vaughan from St Helens on loan for the rest of the season.

Vaughan, who can play at centre or in the back row, has gone straight into Salford’s squad for Sunday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.

The Red Devils now have 17 players included, having been seriously weakened by a reduced salary cap, player sales and injuries.

Vaughan is the second loan arrival this week after George Hill from Castleford Tigers, with both in line to debut against Wigan.

The 21-year-old Vaughan has made eight St Helens appearances to date, all of them in 2024.

He also played ten times in the Championship last season for Swinton Lions.

Salford’s players were paid yesterday (Friday), a day later than expected, amid continuing tumult at the club.