Southern Conference Grand Final headlines Chiswick triple-header

CHISWICK RUFC will host an attractive grassroots Rugby League triple-header, with free admission, at their Dukes Meadow base on Saturday.

The action will close with the Southern Conference Grand Final, between Hammersmith Hills Hoists and Wests Warriors.

That game will be preceded by the Harry Jepson Trophy final, which is traditionally contested by leading amateur sides from beyond the traditional heartlands.

Telford Raiders, of the Midlands, will meet London & East bigwigs Medway Dragons.

Bristol All Golds and Eastern Rhinos will kick-start the day with the Southern Conference Plate final. Both sides have stepped up following the withdrawals of Brentwood Eels and North Herts Crusaders.

The programme is:

11.30am: SCL Plate Final – Bristol All Golds v Eastern Rhinos.

1.30pm: Harry Jepson Trophy Final – Medway Dragons v Telford Raiders.

3.30pm: SCL Grand Final – Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Results

Saturday 30 August

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS: Wests Warriors 60 London Chargers 6; Hammersmith Hills Hoists 30 Bedford Tigers 10.

Fixture

Saturday 6 September

GRAND FINAL: Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors (at Chiswick RUFC, 2.30pm).