Kelsey Gentles ready for Huddersfield Giants debut after questioning future in game

KELSEY GENTLES could make her Huddersfield debut on Sunday when Leeds travel to Laund Hill for the penultimate game of the Giants’ season.

The 26-year-old’s move was confirmed a little more than two months after she officially left York having not played a game this year due to a knee injury.

Now fit again, Gentles is hoping to feature in Huddersfield’s remaining two games as she begins her preparations for what could be a big 2026 for both herself and her new club.

“After leaving York, I just really wanted to prioritise taking care of myself, spending time with my family and deciding if I actually wanted to be a player anymore,” Gentles admitted to League Express.

“I’d lost my love for the game a bit, but after some time out, I started having a couple of conversations with other clubs and Lori (Halloran, the Huddersfield coach) contacted me and asked me if I’d like to come and see what the club are all about.

“I went along and when I got there I loved it. I loved the vibe from the girls, the quality of them, and the coaching staff are really warm people. I thought I’d get along well with them, so we started the conversation.

“I needed to be in an environment where I could get my confidence back and just focus on myself.

“I was really honest with the coaching staff about where I felt mentally and they’ve been really supportive, so I’m feeling really good and positive.

“I’m really excited for this fresh start and I can’t wait to play for Huddersfield because even in this short period of time, what they’ve done for me is fantastic.

“You can train with bunch of girls, train as much as you want, but it’s very different to how you play.

“For me coming into this team, I want to understand how my teammates play as soon as possible, so it’s really important for me to try and get at least one game under my belt so I and can get the feel of what it’s like.

“Then when I go into pre-season, I’ve got my foot in the door a bit and it’s not a total shock to the system.”