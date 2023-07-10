St George Illawarra Dragons’ new boss Shane Flanagan “possibly” interested in Super League star

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS are heading for a new era under their new head coach Shane Flanagan.

The Dragons have fallen by the wayside in recent seasons under former boss Anthony Griffin, but Flanagan is determined to turn things around with Dean Young expected to join him as assistant coach alongside Ryan Carr.

In terms of the playing roster, Flanagan is also expected to overhaul a squad that has failed to impress on a consistent basis in 2023 with the club linked with Leigh Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape.

Ipape has started the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire after helping Leigh to promotion from the Championship in 2022.

The Papua New Guinea international has previous with Flanagan, with the pair working together during the World Cup.

League Express approached Flanagan for comment on the speculation with the ex-Cronulla Sharks number one stating that he was “possibly” in for Ipape after being impressed with him over the past 18 months.