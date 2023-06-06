St Helens’ Alex Walmsley successful in appeal despite not being banned in the first place

ST HELENS’ Alex Walmsley has been successful in his appeal of a Grade B High Tackle charge despite not being banned in the first place.

The England international was, instead, fined £250 but the Merseyside club decided to appeal at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

The Disciplinary Match Review Panel found that: “Alex Walmsley of St Helens successfully challenged a Grade B high tackle charge arising from Sunday’s fixture against Huddersfield Giants in Newcastle, with the ORT accepting his plea of not guilty.”

That decision of course means that Walmsley does not have to pay the £250 fine, and, perhaps more importantly, the charge will no longer count against his record.