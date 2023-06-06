Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire given huge TWELVE-MATCH ban

JOSH MCGUIRE of Warrington Wolves has been suspended for 12 matches and fined £1,000 after being found guilty of a Grade F charge of unacceptable language in the Betfred Super League fixture at Leigh Leopards on May 26.

McGuire, who pleaded not guilty, has already served a seven-match suspension this season after being found guilty of a Grade F charge of unacceptable language in Warrington’s pre-season fixture against Leigh in February. On that occasion, he was also fined £1,000, and required to undertake mandatory education.

The independent Operational Rules Tribunal was chaired by His Honour Judge John Thackray QC, with two former professional players as side members.