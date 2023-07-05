St Helens and Wigan Warriors dominate England Rugby League Academy squad for French international

Wakefield Trinity backrower Ethan Wood and Wigan Warriors prop Kian McDermott have been drafted into England Rugby League’s Academy squad ahead of Saturday’s international against France in Saint-Gaudens.

Wood was a try scorer for Yorkshire against Lancashire in May’s thrilling 32-all Academy Origin II encounter, while McDermott becomes the fifth Warriors selection in head coach Paul Anderson’s 21-strong squad. The pair replace Lucas Green (Warrington Wolves) and Noah Stephens (St Helens).

England Academy Head Coach, Paul Anderson, says: “Ethan and Kian have earned their selection and I’d like to thank their clubs, Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors, for their support. A strong relationship with clubs is integral to what we are aiming to achieve through the entire England talent pathway.

“Like the playing squad, the backroom team is also drawn from clubs from across the Academy competition, and assistant coaches Shane Eccles and Rob Nickolay are a real credit to their respective clubs Wigan and Castleford.”

England RL Academy is part of the RFL’s talent pathway, which also includes England Knights and the senior men’s squad. Several members of the England squad named recently be Shaun Wane are graduates of this pathway, including Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman and Mikolaj Oledzki, Matty Lees and Lewis Dodd of St Helens, and Wigan Warriors’ Liam Marshall and Harry Smith.

St Helens, like Wigan, also have five players in the squad, alongside four from Warrington Wolves, three from Leeds Rhinos, two from both Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity, and one from Hull KR. Anderson’s final selection for the match in Saint-Gaudens will be announced on Friday.

The French ‘Espoirs’ (Under 19s) are coached by the former Catalans Dragons and Sydney Roosters forward Rémi Casty, now assistant coach at Toulouse Olympique.

Host club Saint-Gaudens Bears are four-time winners of French Rugby League’s Derby Cup – a trophy with historical links with English Rugby League’s St Helens/Wigan derby. Just as Lancashire’s Stanley family, the Earls of Derby, had lent their name to fixtures between St Helens and Wigan, the French cup is named after the 17th Earl of Derby, Edward Stanley, who donated the trophy to French Rugby League. A career politician and diplomat, Stanley served as British Ambassador to France and was also once honorary president of the Rugby Football League.

England Academy squad: Joe Bajer (Warrington Wolves), Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors), Jack Charles (Hull FC), Leon Cowen (St Helens), Owen Dagnall (St Helens), Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors), Louix Gorman (Hull KR), Taylor Kerr (Wigan Warriors), Kian McDermott (Wigan Warriors), Thomas McKinney (Warrington Wolves), Thomas Ratchford (Wigan Warriors), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Dayon Sambou (St Helens), Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos), Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity), Jack Smith (Leeds Rhinos), Neil Tchamambe (Leeds Rhinos), Nolan Tupaea (Warrington Wolves), Jon Vaughan (St Helens), Cobie Wainhouse (Hull FC), Ethan Wood (Wakefield Trinity)