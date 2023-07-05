Wakefield Trinity reveal playmaker is out for the rest of the Super League season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have announced that halfback Morgan Smith is out for the rest of the Super League season after having surgery on his foot.

However, Luke Gale’s season could still be alive with the playmaker’s ankle confirmed to not be broken.

The club released this injury update:

Lewis Murphy: Out for the rest of the season.

Morgan Smith: Surgery on his foot, now rules him out for the season.

Jordan Crowther: Injury to his calf, will hopefully make his return at the end of the month.

Kelepi Tanginoa: Broken his radius, his return date is yet to be confirmed.

Romain Franco: Rotator cuff tear, his return date is also yet to be confirmed.

Luke Gale: Awaiting a scan on July 6th, went over on his ankle during training. No break.

Isaac Shaw: Injury to his hamstring, back in contention for Huddersfield.