St Helens and Wigan Warriors name Wembley squads

Women’s Challenge Cup finalists St Helens and Wigan Warriors have named their 21-player squads ahead of Saturday’s Wembley showdown.

It will be the first time, in either the men’s or the women’s game, that the two old rivals have met at the new Wembley Stadium and both sides go into the game at their strongest.

Saints, who are looking for a fifth consecutive Cup final success, have made two changes to the squad that beat York 16-12 on Sunday, with head coaches Derek Hardman and Craig Richards bringing back Vicky Whitfield and Alyx Bridge in place of Erin McDonald and Hollie Bawden.

Wigan coach Denis Betts has meanwhile named an unchanged 21 from that that travelled to Leeds last weekend and came away with a 34-12 win.