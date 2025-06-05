Two changes as York Knights name squad for 1895 Cup final showdown with Featherstone Rovers

YORK KNIGHTS have named hooker or half Taylor Pemberton and Australian outside back Scott Galeano in their 21-man squad for Saturday’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final against Featherstone Rovers at Wembley.

Former St Helens player Pemberton last featured in the quarter-final win at home to Widnes Vikings in March.

Galeano (pictured), signed from Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons in April, missed the 48-8 home Championship win over Sheffield Eagles last time out due to a thigh niggle.

The 27-year-old has scored eight tries in seven appearances since arriving at the club.

Winger Ben Jones-Bishop, cup-tied after playing in the competition for Sheffield Eagles this year prior to his switch to York, and hooker Jacques O’Neill drop out.

York Knights 21-man squad: Joe Brown, Kieran Buchanan, Joe Law, Ata Hingano, Liam Harris, Jack Martin, Paul McShane, Brenden Santi, Jesse Dee, Connor Bailey, Jordan Thompson, Taylor Pemberton, Jacob Gannon, Ukuma Ta’ai, Sam Cook, Oli Field, Conor Fitzsimmons, Harvey Reynolds, Kieran Hudson, Scott Galeano, Toa Mata’afa.