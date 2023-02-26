St Helens boss believes penalty try “sufficient” for Jack Welsby in Castleford clash as Paul Wellens hails “perfect effort”

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has hailed a “perfect effort” from his chargers following an impressive 24-6 win over Castleford Tigers.

After a massive World Club Challenge golden point win over Penrith Panthers last weekend, Saints travelled to the Jungle full of vim and vigour with the whole squad determined to go there and win.

“You wrestle with what to do and how you approach this situation, it’s an unknown for everybody especially with the travel back from Australia and the sore bodies,” Wellens said.

“I was very keen to put down a marker and approach 2023 with a strong mindset and once I sat down with the players it was quite clear they had the same thought process.

“So we came here and picked our strongest 17 available. We knew it wouldn’t be perfect but this group finds a way to get the job done in difficult circumstances and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

“We knew they were going to come at us hard and test where we were at and we had to withstand a fair bit during the game.

“They challenged us on the edges and got us moving around which you probably don’t want to do on the back of the week we have just had. Bu our effort was perfect.

“I’m sure they will be frustrated they didn’t take a few opportunities but at the same time we made those opportunities more difficult to take by the way we were scrambling hard.”

Castleford’s first and only try came courtesy of a penalty try on Jack Broadbent after Jack Welsby hit the Tigers man high.

Wellens was asked if Welsby might be in danger of being cited by the Match Review Panel, but the former believed a penalty try was sufficient.

“In my eyes it is sufficient punishment, he is working hard to save a try for this team.

“Rugby league is a collision sport and sometimes players do get things wrong and he did get it wrong. There was never any malice or intent making a high tackle.

“It happened in the circumstances, but I can’t speak for the Match Review Panel.”