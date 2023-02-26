Every Super League, Championship and Challenge Cup result from this weekend

WELL, with the exception of Widnes Vikings and Halifax Panthers, another round of rugby league has been completed.

The action began on Thursday when Hull KR travelled to Salford Red Devils and will end tomorrow night when Widnes host Halifax.

In between there has been some incredible Challenge Cup, Championship and Super League action.

Here are all the results.

Thursday 23 February

Salford Red Devils 10-24 Hull KR (Super League)

Friday 24 February

Leeds Rhinos 18-22 Hull FC (Super League)

Huddersfield Giants 16-26 Warrington Wolves (Super League)

Wigan Warriors 60-0 Wakefield Trinity (Super League)

Saturday 25 February

Bradford Bulls 28-18 Toulouse (Championship)

Cornwall 14-20 Rochdale Mayfield (Challenge Cup)

Fryston Warriors 12 – 28 Stanningley SARLC (Challenge Cup)

Lock Lane ARLFC 22-30 West Bowling ARLFC (Challenge Cup)

Saddleworth Rangers 4-18 Thatto Heath Crusaders (Challenge Cup)

Ashton Bears ARLFC 8-38 Dewsbury Rams (Challenge Cup)

Myton Warriors 22-34 Leigh Miners Rangers (Challenge Cup)

North Wales Crusaders 70-0 Royal Navy (Challenge Cup)

Royal Air Force 10-12 York Acorn RLC (Challenge Cup)

Wests Warriors 18-14 London Chargers (Challenge Cup)

Hunslet ARLFC 66-0 Pilkington Recs ARLFC (Challenge Cup)

Siddal ARLFC 14-8 West Hull (Challenge Cup)

Orrell St. James 68-14 Dublin City Exiles (Challenge Cup)

Sunday 26 February

Castleford Tigers 6-24 St Helens (Super League)

Rochdale 42-4 London Skolars (Challenge Cup)

Workington Town 68-6 Ince Rose Bridge (Challenge Cup)

Hull Dockers 4-50 Midlands Hurricanes (Challenge Cup)

Doncaster 28-26 Oldham (Challenge Cup)

Hunslet 68-6 Heworth ARLFC (Challenge Cup)

Batley Bulldogs 28-23 Keighley Cougars (Championship)

London Broncos 20-21 Sheffield Eagles (Championship)

Whitehaven 20-4 Swinton Lions (Championship)

York Knights 28-14 Barrow Raiders (Championship)

Featherstone Rovers 56-6 Newcastle Thunder