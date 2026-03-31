St Helens boss Paul Rowley has ‘burning desire’ to take England job

ST HELENS head coach Paul Rowley has thrown his hat into the ring to take over as England boss.

The national side is currently without a number one after Shaun Wane vacated the post earlier this year following a dismal Ashes Test Series.

England went down 3-0 to Australia in that series, with all focus now on the Rugby League World Cup at the end of this year.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters had been linked with the job, but his decision to take over at future NRL side PNG Chiefs means that move is now unlikely.

And Rowley, who took the Saints job ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign, wants to be England boss.

“As a player, representing your country is the biggest accolade you can get,” Rowley told Sky Sports.

“As a coach I have a burning desire to coach England.

“Willie Peters has the credentials but I think that might have drifted now. He would have been a strong favourite and rightly so, he’s been phenomenal in his time here.

“It is something I would embrace and I would love a piece of that.

“That would absolutely be on my goals to achieve and a burning desire to do so because singing the anthem and leading out your country as a player or coach is an unbelievable feeling and would get the heart pumping.”