Widnes Vikings’ Jordan Abdull asked to work on fitness

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman admits Jordan Abdull needs to “get a little bit more fit” after he was dropped for the 28-12 defeat at Doncaster.

The 30-year-old former Super League halfback had played eight games for the Vikings previously after taking a break from the game.

But for the Eco-Power Stadium clash, Coleman decided to pair Joe Lyons and Tom Gilmore in the halves.

“I spoke with Jordan about the last couple of weeks when defensively, we had been caught out on that side,” explained Coleman, whose team have recorded five wins in seven league matches this year.

“Jordan knows he needs to get to be a little bit more fit, but he is working hard on that and he will get better.”

Widnes have just a bye round in the Championship and Coleman believes the current structure can be difficult to get used to.

“It is very stop-start. One week you’re playing a team who were in League One last year and the next week you are playing a top Championship side,” he added.

“Then you’ve got a week off and then a week playing away from home, and it is difficult.

“We have still worked hard during the time off, and prepared for the next game (at Barrow on Friday).”