St Helens boss Paul Wellens on Morgan Knowles’ failed appeal

ST HELENS went to the Operational Rules Tribunal earlier this week to appeal the one-match ban handed to Morgan Knowles.

Following Saints’ 20-12 win over Hull FC in round five, Knowles was slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge on Black and Whites star Tex Hoy.

At the Tribunal, Saints agreed that the tackle was late, but stated that Knowles didn’t contact Hoy’s head with chief executive Mike Rush arguing that the Saints man made contact with Hoy a quarter of a second after the Hull man had released the ball.

Rush explained further, stating that it wasn’t illegal for Knowles to run at a fast speed out of the line and that he has the right to do so. Knowles also did not swing his arm and did not shoulder charge the opponent with Rush outlining that it was ‘careless’ rather than ‘reckless’ and that collisions are part and parcel of rugby league.

That argument, however, failed to convince the Tribunal as the one-match ban was upheld whilst Knowles was also fined £500 as the Saints club lost their £500 appeal bond.

Live on Sky Sports last night, Saints head coach Paul Wellens was asked about the result of the Tribunal by pundit Jenna Brooks, with the boss replying: ”I’m not surprised at the result,” Wellens said.

“I thought we had a fair hearing, we put our point across and the panel deliberated long and hard and came back with a decision which we accept.”

Knowles will be back for Saints’ clash against Wakefield Trinity next Friday night.