St Helens boss Paul Wellens refusing to play weakened side in Challenge Cup clash with Halifax Panthers

ST HELENS face Halifax Panthers in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round on Friday night, with the Merseyside club travelling to The Shay for the clash.

For head coach Paul Wellens, you could have been forgiven in thinking that he may well rest a few of his seasoned stars going into the fixture.

But, there is no such chance of that happening says Wellens.

“I’ve not been thinking about rotating the squad, we had a week off a couple of weeks ago,” Wellens said.

“We want to build continuity and combinations and look for more consistency within the team.

“We had a similar experience at Whitehaven last year, it galvanised them and we see Halifax being exactly the same. It’s going to be a huge game for them as a club.

“They will be highly motivated and we will have to perform well. Halifax are a team that like to move the ball a lot and they have played fantastic rugby.

“The expectation is for us to go there and win but one thing is we can’t take that for granted. It’s about us going there and delivering a performance.”

Wellens has explained how his players need to continue raising their standards against a side at the top end of the Championship.

“We have to meet our standards, we talk about our standards all the time but the hardest time to meet those standards is when there is expectation around you being the stronger of the two teams,” Wellens continued.

“They are a very strong side so we have to be very careful that we are not complacent, but I do have every confidence in the players.”

The Saints boss will be able to welcome back Morgan Knowles and potentially Agnatius Paasi.

“Morgan Knowles will return from suspension, and, providing Agnatius Paasi gets through training without any issues, he will come back into the side, too.”