Catalans Dragons star Arthur Mourgue secures Super League future

CATALANS DRAGONS star Arthur Mourgue has secured his Super League future following a number of successful years at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has today signed a two-year contract extension with the Dragons that will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2025 season.

Arthur Mourgue, 24, joined the club from Avignon in 2016 to play for the Dragons U19’s. He signed his first full-time contract in 2017 and made his Super League debut one year after.

He proved his talent in 2021 by playing his first full season for the Dragons, concluded by a Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford. Mourgue made 23 appearances, scored 6 tries and delivered six try assists.

Following a 2022 injury-blighted season, the 24-year-old has played every single game since the start of the season and has scored 156 points and 13 tries in 59 appearances for the Dragons since making his debut in 2018.

Mourgue said: “I am very happy to continue my career at the Dragons. This club has great ambitions and we have a quality group. I thank all the fans for their support and I hope I will achieve great things here in the years to come.”

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: “We are really pleased Arthur has commuted his immediate future to the Dragons, his individual talents and attributes are plain to see.

“He is now developing his all round game and his influence on our team as a whole is improving with every step. We look forward to seeing Arthur continue and progress his career with us.”