St Helens boss provides update on Ben Davies’ future and explains Jonny Vaughan exit

BEN DAVIES will remain at St Helens – at least for the time being.

Despite recent speculation that a loan move away from the club is on the cards for the versatile back, Saints’ recent injury issues mean that Davies is staying put.

He could even step into the starting side for Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves, with centre Harry Robertson unavailable after failing a head-injury assessment in last week’s win at Catalans Dragons.

Robertson joins Konrad Hurrell, Kyle Feldt and Lewis Murphy on the sidelines, while back-rower Matt Whitley is also an option in that position.

However, Davies’ longer-term future remains up for discussion, according to head coach Paul Wellens.

“I’ve spoken with Ben and he’s at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regularly,” said Wellens.

“I’ve always said to Ben that if we can’t provide those opportunities then we would be open to him getting that elsewhere.

“But where we’re at in the here and now, given the situation in the outside backs, Ben being with us is more important.”

Saints have already allowed centre or back-rower Jonny Vaughan to leave on loan, joining Salford Red Devils for the rest of the season.

“Jonny is a very confident, assured young man. He will get regular playing opportunities at Super League level,” explained Wellens.

“He’s a fantastic young kid. He’s someone I’ve known since he was eight or nine. I wish him all the best and hope he makes real success of it at Salford in the time that he’s there because he deserves it.

“More than likely (he won’t return to St Helens this season). No one has a crystal ball and can see what happens in a few months, and given the situation at Salford which I know little about, but the plan is he will be there for the rest of 2025.”