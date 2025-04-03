Three potential Super League landing spots for Catalans Dragons prop Chris Satae

WITH French publication L’Independant reporting that Catalans Dragons prop Chris Satae has been offered to rival Super League clubs by his agent, there have been question marks about where the 32-year-old could potentially be plying his trade in 2026.

Of course, the Tonga international will count on the overseas quota which may well limit some top flight clubs’ ability to bring Satae in.

But, which three Super League clubs could potentially make a move for Satae?

Castleford Tigers

It is well known that Castleford need firepower up front and they need it fast. At 32, Crhis Satae is not exactly going to be around for a decade, but he would provide a quick fix to the problems in the forward pack. It would, however, mean that the Tigers would have to let one of their quota men go. In the past, Satae has caused Castleford no end of problems through the middle so it’s safe to say his addition would be welcomed.

Leigh Leopards

The signing of Chris Satae would go against Leigh’s traditional recruitment policy in recent years under head coach Adrian Lam. The Leopards, in terms of overseas recruitment, have tended to identify fringe NRL players or those playing Queensland Cup such as Edwin Ipape, Alec Tuitavake and Ethan O’Neill. Leigh have been linked with former palyer Tom Amone, but Chris Satae would certainly help bolster the Leigh pack.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield have been woeful in 2025 and the campaign so far has highlighted the Giants’ lack of go-forward. The Giants have not really replaced Seb Ikahihifo who was so important coming off the substitutes’ bench for the West Yorkshire side, and Chris Satae would go a long way to plugging that gap. Huddersfield also lost their veteran forward Chris Hill at the end of 2024 and they lost a lot of experience with that departure.