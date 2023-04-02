St Helens can challenge despite losses says England star Jodie Cunningham

JODIE CUNNINGHAM is confident St Helens will remain in contention for the Women’s Super League title this year.

Saints were all-conquering in 2021, but after winning the Challenge Cup at the start of last year, they missed out on a Grand Final place by losing to eventual champions Leeds Rhinos in the play-off semi-finals.

Since then, Derek Hardman has been replaced as head coach by former men’s star Matty Smith. Influential centre Amy Hardcastle has left for Leeds, Carrie Roberts and Beth Stott have retired, while Rachael Woosey and Danielle Bush have departed.

Saints have added Danielle McGifford, Georgia Dolan and Hannah Roberts to their squad for this year and promoted Lydia Humphries and Gracie Bradshaw from the Under-19s.

“These young girls have got an amazing opportunity now to step up and claim the shirt,” said England star Cunningham.

“They will do, I have no doubt. There’s lots of hunger there to make sure they’re the first names on the teamsheet starting those games and being part of the big finals, hopefully when we get there.

“I can’t say we’re not hurting from some of those losses, but equally it provides opportunity to everyone else.”

St Helens are rated as third-favourites for the title with the bookies, behind York and Leeds, but Cunningham does not believe they are far behind.

“It shows the growth of the women’s game with how competitive it was last year, three teams taking the three trophies,” she said.

“But if a couple of games had gone a little differently – there was a game against Leeds live on Sky that we lost in the last minute – arguably we would have finished top of the league and possibly got through to the final and won it.

“Every single game matters and will be important when we get to the end of the year and where we are placed in those play-offs.”

Cunningham has enjoyed working with new coach Smith, who only retired at the end of last year from a playing career that featured two spells at Saints and three major trophies at Wigan, including a Challenge Cup triumph when he won the Lance Todd Trophy.

“The games he’s played in, the teams he’s played for, the experience he can bring to us is going to be pivotal this year,” said Cunningham of the former halfback.

“When you’ve got someone like Matty who has been there and done it before, you’re hanging on to every word he says. You know it’s going to be so important because he’s been there and knows exactly how to win.

“I’m a ball-playing loose forward and I’ve played a bit in the halves as well, so I’m excited to have someone who can try and change my game, give me a bit of freedom around how I attack in the team.

“It’s an opportunity to learn from a new coach who definitely offers something different. I think he’ll do great things with us this year.”