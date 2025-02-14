St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell set to play in the Championship this weekend

KONRAD HURRELL is set to play in the Championship this weekend as he has been named in Halifax Panthers’ 20-man squad to play Sheffield Eagles.

Hurrell was not named in Paul Wellens’ 21-man squad to take on Salford Red Devils tomorrow, with some fans questioning his absence.

However, off the back of such a serious neck injury, the powerful Tongan international will feature for the Panthers on dual-registration.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🔵⚪️🐾 Head Coach Kyle Eastmond names his 20 man squad for Sunday’s Betfred Championship opener at @SheffieldEagles Charlie Graham misses out due to training injury, while Adam Tangata returns to contention. Konrad Hurrell joins on dual registration from… pic.twitter.com/auRThTOcc2 — Halifax Panthers 🐾 (@HalifaxPanthers) February 14, 2025

During his time in the Red Vee so far Hurrell has played on 63 occasions and scored 26 tries, seven of which came in 2024, including his 100th career try in the Saints’ Good Friday win over Wigan.

The 2024 season ended prematurely for Hurrell in July, however, as he sadly suffered a neck injury which required surgery.

Hurrell signed a new one-year deal with Saints towards the back end of last year.