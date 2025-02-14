Super League + back in 2025 with new initiative launched to bring in more fans

SUPER LEAGUE is back, and so is SuperLeague+ – the streaming service launched by Rugby League Commercial in 2024 offering fans in the UK and across the vast majority of the planet the chance to watch more Super League action than ever before.

And this year there’s a new “Round Pass” available for £12.99 – offering live coverage of four matches in any given round, and delayed coverage of the other two.

For fans in the UK, the Friday night clash between Catalans Dragons and Hull FC in Perpignan will be the first this season available to watch live on SuperLeague+, as the Dragons kick off their 20th Super League campaign against John Cartwright’s reshaped Black-and-Whites.

That is available for the new match price of £7.99 – but fans can now bundle that together with the remaining three matches of Round One over the weekend for a Round Pass price of £12.99 – securing access to Saturday’s double header at Leeds and St Helens, followed by the Giants versus the Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Alternatively, a monthly subscription is available for only £19.99 – which would mean access to the first four rounds of the season for anyone subscribing this weekend.

That’s just over £1 for each of the 16 matches available live – and subscribers would also receive delayed coverage of the other eight.

As last season, Sky Sports will make two exclusive selections from each round. These matches – starting with the thrilling Thursday night season opener between Wigan and Leigh, followed by Friday night’s clash between Hull KR and Castleford – will be available to watch for domestic SL+ subscribers from 9am the following Monday morning.

But for SL+ subscribers throughout Europe, Africa, North and South America and most of Asia and Oceania, all six matches from each round will be available live.

The only place in the world where SL+ is not available is Australia, where Betfred Super League fixtures are exclusively available on Fox League.

But it is available in New Zealand and throughout the Pacific, where interest in Rugby League is thriving and the number of SL+ subscribers is growing all the time.

The best value option in the UK or worldwide is an annual pass, available for £129.99 – providing live coverage of 104 matches for domestic subscribers, while for overseas fans that price covers more than 160 regular season Betfred Super League fixtures plus the Play-Offs and the Grand Final – which are all available delayed in the UK.