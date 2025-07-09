St Helens confirm injury blow as star man pushes for return

ST HELENS will be without Deon Cross for the rest of this month after confirmation of a foot ligament injury.

The centre pulled out of the squad for Saints’ round-17 victory at Hull FC with the issue.

Cross will also miss at least this Friday’s trip to Leeds Rhinos and a home clash with Leigh Leopards the following Thursday (July 17), with the visit of Castleford Tigers on Friday, August 1 identified as a possible return date following a weekend without a game.

“He’s done some ligaments in his mid-foot,” explained St Helens coach Paul Wellens.

“We’re hopeful after the week’s break the following week he’ll be in contention, but there’s a few things he’s got to do between now and then to make sure that’s the case.

“Castleford at home is the game we’re earmarking for Deon’s return.”

Wellens said the break from action could be a beneficial one for Cross, who until the injury had been ever-present since joining from Salford Red Devils at the end of April.

“He’s settled in straight away and he’s a brilliant lad to work with,” added the coach.

“He’s bought into everything we’re about as a team and his performances have been very good for us.

“It’s disappointing he’s not in the team at the moment, but we’ve asked a lot of him in a short space of time.”

Cross’ absence could open the door for Mark Percival to return to the side, with the veteran returning to Saints’ squad to take on Leeds.

Percival has been sidelined since the end of May with a foot injury of his own.

“Mark trained parts of the session today (Wednesday),” said Wellens.

“We will monitor him in the next 24 hours. If all the signs are well he comes into the team but there’s a few things to do before.”