Willie Peters reveals potential Mikey Lewis replacements as Hull KR boss gives verdict on new loan system

WILLIE PETERS has outlined three potential replacements for Mikey Lewis following the latter’s failure of a Head Injury Assessment during Hull KR’s narrow loss to Leeds Rhinos at the weekend.

Lewis will not play against the Leigh Leopards this weekend, with Peters bringing back Danny Richardson from his two-week loan at Salford Red Devils.

“Mikey won’t play this week and Danny Richardson is back from his loan. We need to make a decision on what we will do in the halves,” Peters said.

“Because when a player is down motionless like that, the doctor has to get involved. I think it’s an RFL ruling, if he is down for a certain amount of time.

“Richo wanted to go out and play but he understands he has a chance of playing this week. He is our player.

“Peta Hiku has done a job there, Arthur Mourgue and Jez Litten have both played there as well so we need to make a decision on what’s best for us.

“We’ve got a fair idea of who we will put in there as a staff.”

Meanwhile, Peters is a fan of the new loan system which will allow players make a one-week move for game time.

“I like it. You should be able to get your player back in a week. We have had situations where you want to get players game time and if you do that and get an injury and they are the next person, you can’t use them.

“It is tough. You don’t want to hinder your own squad so it will be a success for everyone.”