St Helens could have surprise boost for Women’s Super League Grand Final

AMY HARDCASTLE could make a long-awaited return in the Women’s Super League Grand Final on Sunday.

The England centre suffered a broken leg in St Helens’ June victory over Warrington Wolves.

Craig Richards, co-coach of Saints alongside Dec Hardman, has revealed that the veteran could appear against Wigan Warriors.

“I’d say we’ve got 95 percent of the squad ready to go, including one or two who have been out for while who we could select if needed,” said Richards.

“If she (Hardcastle) had to take the field she could. She’s not 100 percent but when are you?

“She’s just about ticked every box, apart from a full contact session. She’s done a fantastic job to keep herself in great shape.”

St Helens have lost possession of both the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield to Wigan Warriors this season, and Richards has no issue embracing the tag of “underdogs” as they bid to deny their rivals the treble.

He said: “For once we’re the underdogs. But it’s Saints, we always want to be in the hunt for trophies.

“I won’t shy away from the fact it’s important for us to go out and get a win. Has the season been a failure so far? No it hasn’t, because we’ve contested everything. But ultimately we want silverware.

“They (Wigan) are a confident bunch. They have a set way of playing, the system is clear to analyse. They have great shape on the edge and great attacking threat.

“The Brick (Community) Stadium complements how they play because it’s a big, flat surface. We know Wigan don’t wilt so it will need to be an 80-minute performance to get the job done.”

Richards has called for as many Saints supporters as possible to make the short trip to Wigan for the Grand Final.

“That will be key to getting us over the line. Wigan will bring a lot of supporters and hopefully the Saints fans can come out and support us,” he added.

“The people who have not seen the girls play, please come out and support us.

“We have a regular core of people who see us and they’re fantastic. Hopefully we get a lot of young girls from Wigan and Saints, because part of our duty is to inspire that next generation. Let’s pack the place out as much as possible.”