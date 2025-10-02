Talking Rugby League: What’s happening at Huddersfield Giants?

I SIMPLY can’t come to terms with the fact that Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy wants to move his club out of the Accu Stadium, as it is currently named.

Last week the club announced that it had sold its stake in the stadium to the football club Huddersfield Town but that it would continue to play there in 2026.

But beyond then, it appears likely that the club will move out of Huddersfield into The Shay stadium in Halifax, which Ken is buying and where he has secured the installation of a vastly improved pitch that will have much better drainage than what the clubs playing there have had to contend with recently.

The details of the deals Ken has entered into are of course confidential, so I can only comment on the principle underlying them.

Perhaps there is something I’m not aware of and that Ken, who is clearly an astute businessman, is reacting to in vacating the stadium.

But his ambition of building a new stadium in Huddersfield not too far from the existing one looks a very expensive operation, costing tens of millions of pounds, and it is apparently not wanted by Kirklees Council, who would have to grant planning permission.

So where does that leave the Giants?

And wouldn’t all that money being spent on a new stadium be better spent on establishing a strong marketing operation to persuade more people to come to the Accu Stadium to watch the Giants play?

I actually think it’s a great place to watch Rugby League and it would be a tragedy to see Super League not being played in Huddersfield.