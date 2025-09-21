St Helens end York Valkyrie’s title defence in nail-biting semi-final

ST HELENS 12 YORK VALKYRIE 8

DAVE PARKINSON, Totally Wicked Stadium, Sunday

FAYE GASKIN’S kicking proved key as St Helens won the repeat of last season’s Grand Final, avenging their defeat in that match.

In a real thriller, each side scored two tries, but York, the champions in 2023 and 2024, were unable to improve either.

Saints’ Dani McGifford couldn’t take an early pass from Luci McColm, while Valkyrie’s Eboni Partington spilled a high kick from Gaskin in the fifth minute – but the York defence held firm.

The visitors got inside Saints territory in the tenth minute and Ellie Williamson put in a kick which was well taken by McGifford.

York were tackling well and applying pressure, but it was Saints who broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Katie Mottershead spied a chance from dummy-half and worked her way through to the line. Gaskin goaled.

The hosts then challenged a ruled knock-on from Phoebe Hook and won a penalty from video referee Liam Rush.

York pressed again, but good defence from Saints forced an error from Tara Moxon.

After 25 minutes, Emma Kershaw came away with the ball when faced with an attacking play from Saints’ Beri Salihi.

Peace Lekuru tipped inside and Lisa Parker was halted just short before the half-hour mark before Jas Bell was hauled down close a minute later.

York were clearly growing into the contest and after Lekuru was held short on the right, Tamzin Renouf did well to get over from dummy-half in the 35th minute. But Rhiannion Marshall was just wide with the conversion attempt.

Three consecutive penalties put Saints on the front foot and Caitlin Casey got over five minutes into the second half after Gaskin’s offload and a quick pass from Mottershead. A second goal from Gaskin made it 12-4.

From the restart, Marshall forced a drop-out, but York couldn’t take the ball.

The teams traded hard work in the middle of the park with Zoe Hornby and Bell well to the fore for York and Mottershead having an increasing influence.

Hook tackled Kershaw over the touchline in the 58th minute, following a superb kick-return from Partington.

In the final quarter, Darcy Stott started to find some space for Saints but the scoreline remained unchanged.

On 64 minutes, a clever kick behind the defence by Georgie Dagger brought an error from Hook and the York player ran through to collect and score. However Izzy Brennan’s conversion attempt was wide.

Renouf prevented a further Saints score from McGifford while Izzy Bibby was quickest to a last-tackle offload.

The game was still on a knife-edge heading into the last ten minutes, and as York pressed, Marshall was held up over the line.

GAMESTAR: St Helens hooker Katie Mottershead was great around the ruck, scoring a try and defending well throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: York’s Rhiannion Marshall being held up in the last minute.

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

22 Rebecca Rotheram

2 Phoebe Hook

1 Beri Salihi

23 Luci McColm

25 Dani McGifford

13 Jodie Cunningham

7 Faye Gaskin

16 Darcy Stott

9 Katie Mottershead

10 Chantelle Crowl

11 Shona Hoyle

12 Emily Rudge

17 Caitlin Casey

Subs (all used)

8 Vicky Whitfield

14 Naomi Williams

20 Erin McDonald

29 Hollie Bawden

Tries: Mottershead (17), Casey (45)

Goals: Gaskin 2/2

VALKYRIE

2 Eboni Partington

30 Peace Lekuru

16 Lisa Parker

21 Tara Moxon

5 Emma Kershaw

7 Ellie Williamson

3 Tamzin Renouf

8 Liv Wood

1 Georgie Dagger

17 Izzy Brennan

12 Savannah Andrade

20 Evie Sexton

10 Jas Bell

Subs (all used)

11 Rhiannion Marshall

14 Izzy Bibby

22 Agnes Wood

25 Zoe Hornby

Tries: Renouf (35), Dagger (64)

Goals: Marshall 0/1, Brennan 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4; 12-4, 12-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Saints: Katie Mottershead; Valkyrie: Savannah Andrade

Penalty count: 7-4

Half-time: 6-4

Referee: Freddie Lincoln