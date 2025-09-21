Maryport triumph in Cumberland League championship decider

MARYPORT edged SEATON RANGERS 22-12 in the HOLMEN IGGESUND CUMBERLAND LEAGUE’S PREMIER DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP decider.

In a game arranged because the teams had finished level at the top of the final table, the Port prevailed through tries by Sam Forrester, Carl Steele, Keenan Winter and Joel Baker, three of which Lewis Moore converted.

Rangers’ Conor McCrickard improved touchdowns from Matt Dixon and Jaiden Tallantire.

In the DIVISION ONE TOP-FOUR SEMI-FINALS, KELLS A beat ASPATRIA 24-16, thanks to a Daniel Grears brace and tries by Danny Dougherty, Jamie Reay and Corey Chambers, with Ryan Wood and Blaine Graham each landing a goal.

Aspatria missed out despite touchdowns to Keenan Foster, Jordan Moore and Lewis Fisher, supported by a couple of Kieran Robinson conversions.

Egremont, however, were unable to raise a team for the trip to Hensingham.