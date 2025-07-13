St Helens forward set for long spell on sidelines

ST HELENS will be without young forward Noah Stephens for around eight weeks after he suffered a fracture to his thumb.

Stephens, who has made eight appearances this season, was absent from the side which beat Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

Coach Paul Wellens said: “I didn’t mention it during the week as we still weren’t sure on what the course of action would be, but Noah had surgery on his thumb a couple of days ago so he’ll be out for around eight weeks.”

Saints will also have to work around the absence of hookers Daryl Clark and Jake Burns, who both suffered first-half head injuries at Leeds, when Leigh Leopards visit on Thursday.